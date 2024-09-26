ADVERTISEMENT

Colloquium on religious freedom at MGU

Published - September 26, 2024 07:16 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Inter-University Centre for Social Science Research and Extension (IUCSSRE) and Mar Chrysostom Chair at Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) is organising a colloquium on ‘The Status of Freedom of Religion in India’. The event, to be held on the MGU campus on October 1, is being organised in association with the Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS), Mumbai.

The colloquium is based on the CSSS report, now published as a book by Irfan Engineer, Director, CSSS, which examines various forms of violations of freedom of religion or belief in India. CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby will deliver the keynote address at a function to be inaugurated by MGU Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar. Mr. Engineer will chair the session.

