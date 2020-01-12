The Inter University Centre for Social Science Research and Extension (IUCSSRE) under the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Kottayam is organising a memorial lecture and a colloquium in honour of the late K. Mathew Kurian, a prominent economist and former Rajya Sabha member, on January 13.

P.K. Michel Tharakan, chairman, Kerala Council for Historical Research (KCHR), will deliver the memorial lecture at the function to be held on the Pullarikunnu campus here. The lecture will be followed by a colloquium on ‘Regional Development: Kerala’s Challenges’. M.A. Oommen, Honorary Fellow, Centre for Development Studies (CDS), will deliver the keynote address.

Susan Visvanathan of Jawaharlal Nehru University, B. Ekbal, member, Kerala State Planning Board, and K.K. Eswaran Namboodiri (CDS), will speak. Vineetha Menon will chair the session.

MGU Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas will inaugurate the programme. Syndicate member P.K. Harikumar, IUCSSRE honorary director K.M. Seethi, and V. Mathew Kurian, Honorary Joint Director, K.N. Raj Centre, will offer felicitations.

According to the organisers, the colloquium will take up issues of equity and efficiency in the regional development scenario of Kerala in the broader context of pan-Indian economic development trajectory. The challenges Kerala faces in the post-flood, post-GST scenario will be discussed focusing on Kerala’s fiscal issues, health, education, and water management policies.