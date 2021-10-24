Colleges to reopen in Kerala today

College heads told to take steps to comply with pandemic norms

Educational institutions functioning under the Higher Education Department, including engineering colleges, are set to resume offline classes in full swing on Monday.

It is after nearly 18 months since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that the classes of all semesters are held simultaneously on campuses in the State.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu instructed university and college heads to adopt necessary steps to comply with the pandemic norms. The availability of handwash, sanitiser, masks and thermal scanners must be ensured.

Class timings

In a statement, she said the heads of institutions had been permitted to take a call on the class timings and shift pattern to minimise the chances of crowding. They were also required to expedite vaccination under the supervision of COVID-19 jagratha samitis in accordance with the Government guidelines.

While the dwindling COVID-19 caseload was favourable for the reopening, the inclement weather conditions that had necessitated the slight deferment of the occasion persisted in certain areas. Under such circumstances, college managements were required to ensure the safety of students, Dr. Bindu said.

She urged colleges to permit students aged below 18 years, who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, and others who were yet to receive the second dose to attend classes. However, efforts must be made to ensure that the family members, aged above 18, of such students had been inoculated.

Dr. Bindu instructed institutions not to permit students and teachers, who had refused the vaccine out of choice, to enter the campuses. Differently-abled people and those with comorbidities should be ideally exempted from attending classes for two weeks, she added.