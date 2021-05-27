Colleges to commence classes on June 1

Online classes in specific slots between 8.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m.

Classes for the new academic year will commence on June 1 for institutions functioning under the Higher Education Department. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Minister for Collegiate Education R. Bindu here on Thursday.

While universities have been entrusted with deciding on classes conducted by their teaching departments, college principals will be required to coordinate arrangements for resuming classes on the fixed date in their respective institutions.

In view of the Statewide lockdown, classes will be conducted in the online mode. Teachers must also circulate study materials in PDF or other formats. While classes will have to be conducted in specific durations between 8.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m., colleges have been permitted to choose from one of the following time slots: 8.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Teachers’ attendance

All teachers, including those in technical sections, will be required to report for duty when the current lockdown is lifted. However, they can opt to work from home wherever lockdown curbs remain in force and travel is restricted. Nonetheless, principals must ensure a minimum attendance of employees to ensure the smooth functioning of the institutions.

Principals and the heads of departments should identify students who lack the IT tools for online learning. While such tools must be distributed wherever necessary, the services of Akshaya centres can also be sought to enable students to attend classes.