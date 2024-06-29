Colleges shut down amid financial struggle and declining enrolments in Kerala

In a troubling sign for Kerala’s higher education landscape, 14 colleges affiliated to Mahatma Gandhi University have been forced to shut down.

The decision stemmed from various issues, including questionable course and college approvals, coupled with a significant rise in students opting for education abroad. These factors collectively rendered these unaided colleges financially unviable. The advent of four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) in the State may further challenge smaller colleges, which struggle to compete with larger institutions offering a wider array of courses.

The scenario underscores the urgent need for reforms to uphold academic standards and the interests of students and educators alike.

Post-COVID-19

Almost all institutions that shut shop this year had witnessed declining student enrolments, a trend that exacerbated post-COVID-19. The administrator of one defunct institution, which used to admit over 80 students, saw numbers dwindle to just 18 and six students for its courses in the years following the pandemic.

Thomas Jose, former director of Good Shepherd College, Kottayam, which ceased operations after 12 years, attributed this decline to student migration abroad and other States “The trend is particularly pronounced in central Kerala, where several colleges have recently discontinued courses due to lack of students,” he said.

Even prominent colleges have faced dwindling enrolments, particularly in courses like B.Com and BCA, programmes that were once popular.

While the shuttered colleges prolonged their tenuous existence in the last few years for the sake of the existing batches, the faculty and other staff were less fortunate. Many experienced salary cuts before their positions were terminated, with few finding employment in other private colleges, according to a teacher who spoke on condition of anonymity.

This year no other universities in the State received applications for disaffiliation or closure. Notably, Calicut University received applications to establish seven new colleges, despite some affiliated colleges considering discontinuing certain courses.

Expansion in unaided sector

Analysts attribute the closures to an “unwieldy expansion” in the unaided sector following the pandemic, which did not adequately assess socio-economic and educational needs. They also highlight the lack of quality assurance mechanisms in 90% of unaided institutions. Factors such as NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rankings and NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) accreditations also influence student perceptions.

The introduction of FYUP is expected to increase demand for flexible course options. Initial trends indicate a preference among students for courses offered by universities and prominent colleges during the ongoing admissions.

‘Cafeteria approach’

Satheesh E.K., Registrar of Calicut University, noted a growing affinity for a “cafeteria approach” that enables students to choose their learning trajectories and programmes.

“In such circumstances, students will gravitate towards institutions that offer greater choice. College administrations can no longer rely solely on infrastructure and staff hiring to generate profits. They must employ highly qualified faculty, offer appealing minor courses, and establish ties with industries and create start-up ecosystems to ensure sustainability,” he said.

Kerala University Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar is optimistic that curriculum revision would enhance the State’s higher education quality. He proposed academic partnerships to enable students from smaller colleges to access courses provided by well-established institutions.

