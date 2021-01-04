Colleges set to reopen today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 January 2021 00:31 IST

In University College, classes to be only for 3 days a week

The State capital is set to witness a flurry of activity with the resumption of classes in colleges on Monday.

While college authorities have already undertaken a thorough clean-up and sanitisation of campuses, college councils have evolved plans for regulating student movement and seating arrangements in a manner that enables adequate distancing. Display boards have been erected to propagate awareness on the pandemic. Moreover, the students will be briefed about the precautionary measures prior to the classes.

While most institutions will resume functioning in accordance with the government guidelines, the reopening will be delayed in a few others. University College will resume offline classes only on January 12 owing to the university examinations that will continue until January 11.

While the government has recommended conducting classes on a shift basis, the college has decided to prepare schedules in a manner that each student at the undergraduate (UG) level will have to attend classes only three days a week. Citing the possibility of gatherings in the campus, he pointed out that holding morning and afternoon shifts would be impractical.

College principal B. Unnikrishnan said the UG final-year batch, numbering roughly 800 students, will be split into two divisions with one requiring to attend classes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and the other on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The college will function from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

He added that strict measures will be enforced in the college canteen that will only provide parcels for the time being. Such hangouts will come under strict vigil to avoid congregations.

Split UG classes

While classes will be formally resumed at the Government College for Women on Monday, they will then be suspended until January 11 in view of the ongoing examinations. Principal Aravind Krishnan K. said they will split UG classes that have more than 30 students to ensure physical distancing by accommodating two students on a bench.

The students will, however, be required to attend classes on all days except Sundays from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Considering schools have already reopened partially, the city is likely to witness a considerable surge in traffic.