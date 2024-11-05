GIFT a SubscriptionGift
College’s NSS unit to launch river monitoring initiative

Engineering students will be equipped with skills needed for gathering and analysing real-time environmental data by actively collaborating with local authorities and residents

Published - November 05, 2024 06:55 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit at the Providence College of Engineering, Chengannur, will launch a Providence River Monitoring Initiative (PRMI) to enhance local-level flood preparedness and resilience. The project will be launched by District Collector Alex Varghese on Thursday.

As part of the project, engineering students will be equipped with the skills needed for gathering and analysing real-time environmental data by actively collaborating with local authorities and residents. It ultimately aims at empowering the local community with vital flood forecasting capabilities.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the college authorities said that PRMI was envisioned as a grassroots-level flood monitoring system powered by volunteers from the institution and community members in flood-prone areas. 

Building upon the successful models implemented by other community-driven initiatives in Kerala such as the Chalakudy River Protection Forum and the Meenachil River Protection Council, the project aims at harnessing the power of technology and social responsibility to create an effective early warning system. It will involve volunteers in daily data collection activities at strategically chosen monitoring points along riverbanks, waterbodies and local wells.

The NSS technical team at the college will work in close collaboration with local grama panchayats, disaster management authority and environmental organisations to conduct outreach programmes with the aim of educating residents on the significance of flood monitoring and preparedness.

