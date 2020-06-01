Colleges in Kerala log into online classes

Colleges in Kerala logged in en masse to online classes for the first time in history on Monday with the academy community continuing to learn the ropes of the instructional mode amid several teething issues.

The occasion also ushered in a change, albeit temporarily, in the class hours as from 8.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. in place of the usual practice of conducting classes from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

The ‘virtual classroom’ got underway with an introductory session by Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel, an Associate Professor of History in the Pocker Sahib Memorial Orphanage College in Tirurangadi, Malappuram, who donned the lecturer’s hat after 14 years. The class was live-streamed from the Online Resources Initiatives of Collegiate Education (ORICE) centre at the Government Sanskrit College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Prior to embarking on his lecture on the Renaissance, Dr. Jaleel elaborated on the circumstances that led to the government deciding to commence the academic year through the online mode. He, however, admitted that the online learning environment would struggle to match up to that of conventional classrooms and campuses that drew its energy from the teachers’ presence and the involvement of the student community. “Despite being a necessity of the times we live in, the online classes would not become a substitute for the traditional practices of classrooms,” he said.

Referring to widespread concerns that surrounded various issues including lack of internet connectivity in certain areas and other impediments in teacher-student interaction, the Minister said all efforts will be made to rectify the shortcomings that crop up.

Dr. Jaleel also touched upon the contentious move to modify class hours, despite facing heat from the teaching community.

“The decision to advance class hours were taken on the basis of growing demand among many cross-sections. The change in expected to benefit students and provide them an opportunity to pursue other courses after the class hours. The additional time can be used to imbibe skills and knowledge that could make them employable,” he said.

He added that the government did not intend to thrust diktats upon any section and that the issue will be discussed threadbare to identify its pros and cons. At the same time, the demand of any one particular section shall not supersede the general consensus, Dr. Jaleel said.