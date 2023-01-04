ADVERTISEMENT

College teacher wins Lucky Bill app draw

January 04, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A college teacher has won the ₹10 lakh first prize in the monthly draw of the Lucky Bill app scheme for October, the State Goods and Services Tax (GST) department has said.

T.E. Ayub Khan of Kollam, the winner, is a teacher at the IHRD College, Karunagapally. He had uploaded the bill via the app after making purchases from a shop in Kollam.

Five persons won the second prize of ₹2 lakh each, and five others, the third prize of ₹1 lakh each, the department said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Christmas-New Year bumper draw of the scheme, carrying a first prize of ₹25 lakh, would be held on February 10, the department said. The department had launched the Lucky Bill App scheme in August as part of the efforts to check tax evasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US