College teacher wins Lucky Bill app draw

January 04, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A college teacher has won the ₹10 lakh first prize in the monthly draw of the Lucky Bill app scheme for October, the State Goods and Services Tax (GST) department has said.

T.E. Ayub Khan of Kollam, the winner, is a teacher at the IHRD College, Karunagapally. He had uploaded the bill via the app after making purchases from a shop in Kollam.

Five persons won the second prize of ₹2 lakh each, and five others, the third prize of ₹1 lakh each, the department said.

The Christmas-New Year bumper draw of the scheme, carrying a first prize of ₹25 lakh, would be held on February 10, the department said. The department had launched the Lucky Bill App scheme in August as part of the efforts to check tax evasion.