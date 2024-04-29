College students prepare sand art installation

April 29, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The students of College of Engineering, Attingal, unveiled a sand art installation at the Varkala beach to promote the college’s techno-cultural fest Daksha Yanthra on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A students’ group crafted the logo of the festival and its motto ‘when folklore meets future’ on sand against the picturesque backdrop of the beach.

“It is heartening to see our students taking the lead in promoting our college fest in such a unique and engaging manner,” college principal Vrinda V. Nair said. The institution functions under the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD).

Actor-singer Sreenath Bhasi will perform at Daksha Yanthra festival, which is known for its diverse array of events ranging from technical competitions to cultural performances. The three-day festival will get underway on May 3.

A project expo, hackathon, coding challenges, product design showcases, fashion show, spot dubbing and a host of other segments have been lined up for the annual event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.