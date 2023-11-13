College student killed in accident at Kattakkada bus depot

November 13, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A college student was killed after being mowed down by a KSRTC bus at the Kattakkada depot on Monday.

The incident occurred around 4.45 p.m. shortly after the deceased, B.S. Abhanya of Perumpazhuthoor, had reached the bus station for her return journey to her home. She was a first-year BCom student of the Christian College in Kattakkada.

According to the police, Abhanya was speaking on her mobile phone when she was hit by the bus from Vizhinjam that had just entered the depot. While the bus briefly came to a halt, the driver is suspected to have lost control as the vehicle moved forward and crushed Abhanya against a pillar. Having suffered grievous head injuries, she was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital where she was soon declared dead.

The incident enraged several passengers including students who were at the bus depot when the mishap occurred. While the driver, Ramachandran, fled to an office room, the irate passengers barged into the premises and demanded he be arrested. Some even alleged that the driver was in an inebriated condition.

With the protesters laying siege to the depot, the police rushed to the area to defuse the tension. The driver was soon taken into custody. The police are yet to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident.

