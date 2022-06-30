College student dies following dog bite in Kerala

Earlier hospitalised with symptoms of rabies

A 19-year-old college student who was undergoing treatment after she was bitten by a dog died at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Sreelakshmi, daughter of Sugunan of Mankara in Palakkad district.

She was bitten by her neighbour’s dog on May 30. It is reported that she was rushed to a hospital after she showed symptoms of rabies infection two days ago. She was then shifted to the Thrissur MCH after her condition worsened.

According to the relatives of Sreelakshmi, she had taken all the four vaccines advised by the Health department sustaining the dog bite.

It is reported that the dog has bitten more people in the locality. Sreelakshmi was a first-year BCA student at a private college in Coimbatore.