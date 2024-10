Kuriakose Gregorios College , Pampady, has secured the ‘A’ grade with a score of 3.2 in the third cycle of assessment conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The NAAC peer team evaluated the college based on seven criteria, including academic and co-curricular aspects. The institution offers seven undergraduate Under Graduate, two postgraduate Post Graduate courses, and a research centre .

