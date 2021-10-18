College reopening deferred further to Oct. 25

The government has decided to further defer the reopening of higher educational institutions for junior batches to October 25. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday.

Under normal circumstances, offline classes would have resumed after a long hiatus on Monday. However, the scheduled restart had been put off until Wednesday (October 20) two days ago in view of the incessant rains and flood that has affected many parts of the state.

The further deferment comes amid an India Meteorological Department (IMD) alert of intensified rainfall for a few more days starting Wednesday.

The Higher Education Department, which had overseen the resumption of offline classes for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate batches on October 4, recently issued the guidelines for the reopening of classes for the lower semesters. College managements had also been directed to expedite vaccination drive for students and employees.