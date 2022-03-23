College renovation work
KASARAGOD
Higher Education and Social Justice Minister R. Bindu will inaugurate the renovated administrative block and lay the foundation stone for the commerce and economic block and Campus Road at E.K. Nayanar Memorial Government College, Elerithattu, in Kasaragod, on Friday.
