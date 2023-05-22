HamberMenu
College Principal, student suspended in impersonation row

Kattakada police book them for alleged impersonation and forgery while submitting details for Kerala University Union elections

May 22, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Christian College, Kattakada, has suspended its Principal G.J. Shyju and first-year student Vishak A., a former Students Federation of India (SFI) leader, a day after they were booked by the Kattakada police for alleged impersonation and forgery while submitting details for the Kerala University Union elections.

The college management had removed Dr. Shyju as the Principal based on a direction from the University of Kerala. Nishad N.K., an assistant professor in the Department of Commerce, has replaced him in the post.

Dr. Shyju and Vishak had been booked by the police under various offences, including criminal breach of trust, impersonation, cheating and forgery on the basis of a complaint submitted by the university Registrar.

