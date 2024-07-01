College principal, SFI leader in Koyilandy accuse each other of assault

The Koyilandy police have registered a case against Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists based on a complaint by Sunil Bhaskaran, Principal, Gurudeva College of Advanced Studies, Koyilandy, and Ramesan, a teacher there, who accused them of manhandling them.

Another case has also been registered based on a complaint by Abhinav, SFI area president, who accused the college teachers of assaulting him. The incidents related to the complaints occurred on Monday, the first day of admissions for the four-year undergraduate programmes. Mr. Bhaskaran claimed that a group of outsiders barged into his office and manhandled him. Mr. Abhinav alleged that he had gone to meet the principal to discuss the arrangements for a help desk for students, but was hit by the teachers. Both have sought treatment at the taluk hospital.