College Principal moves court for anticipatory bail

Sunil Bhaskaran, Principal of Gurudeva College of Advanced Studies, Koyilandy, and Ramesan, a staff of the college, moved an anticipatory bail plea before the Kerala High Court on Friday, after a case was booked against Mr. Bhaskaran for allegedly assaulting the area committee president of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). The prosecution case is that Mr. Bhaskaran and Mr. Ramesan wrongfully restrained and assaulted Abhinav, the student leader, in connection with removal of a help desk set up by the SFI on the college campus on July 1.

However, the petitioners alleged that they were attacked by Mr. Abhinav and 14 others in connection with the incident. They contended that Mr. Abhinav and others trespassed on the college grounds to set up a help desk in front of the Principal’s office in connection with admissions to the new four-year graduation programme.

Mr. Bhaskaran said he was attacked by the students when he obstructed the setting up of the help desk. He also alleged that the attackers had barged into his office and slapped him. The police succumbed to political pressure and registered a false case against him, he alleged. The court posted the case to July 25.

