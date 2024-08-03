College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram opens admission to BTech evening course

College of Engineering (CET), Thiruvananthapuram, has invited applications for the evening course in BTech for working professionals. Candidates who have qualified for the course through the lateral entry test for working professionals, conducted by LBS should register for the evening BTech course through the CET website before August 7.

Candidates who qualified in the lateral entry test and are included in the rank list will undergo the counselling for admission on August 9 at CET.

For details, call 94472 05324 / 98477 06646 or visit the CET website (www.cet.ac.in).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.