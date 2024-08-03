ADVERTISEMENT

College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram opens admission to BTech evening course

Published - August 03, 2024 12:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

College of Engineering (CET), Thiruvananthapuram, has invited applications for the evening course in BTech for working professionals. Candidates who have qualified for the course through the lateral entry test for working professionals, conducted by LBS should register for the evening BTech course through the CET website before August 7.

Candidates who qualified in the lateral entry test and are included in the rank list will undergo the counselling for admission on August 9 at CET.

For details, call 94472 05324 / 98477 06646 or visit the CET website (www.cet.ac.in).

