Kerala

College launches communicators club

Lead College of Management, Dhoni, has launched a Young Communicators Club (YCC) in association with the Public

Relations Council of India (PRCI).

College director Thomas George K. said that the new club would help management students achieve higher goals through better communication and public relations.

PRCI chairman M.B. Jayaram, president T. Vinay Kumar, YCC national head Chinmayee Praveen, PRCI secretary general U.S. Kutty, and YCC director Ram C. Menon spoke. Management consultant Srikesh P. Menon delivered the keynote address.


Comments
Jun 7, 2021

