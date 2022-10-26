College in Kannur closed indefinitely following clashes

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 26, 2022 21:22 IST

The Madayi Cooperative Arts and Science College in Kannur has been closed indefinitely after Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) activists were allegedly attacked during a protest demanding action against Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists for the ruckus on the final day of filing nominations for the college union election.

A few days ago, the nomination papers submitted by SFI candidates for some key posts were rejected, following which the activists allegedly destroyed election documents at the college.

A similar incident was reported from SN Arts and Science College in Kannur. SFI activists had allegedly locked faculty members inside the scrutiny room, besides destroying documents after the nominations of candidates were rejected.

The police have beefed up security in the two colleges to prevent any toward incidents during elections scheduled for Thursday..

