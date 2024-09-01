College in Idukki bags Best Biodiversity Campus Award

The College of Applied Science (IHRD) at Kanthalloor in Marayur, Idukki, a campus renowned for its traditional millet gardens, tree conservation efforts, and a thriving sandalwood grove, has recently been awarded the Best Biodiversity Campus Award. According to college authorities, the institution integrates environmental protection and farming activities into its four-year curriculum.

In 2022, students and faculty of the IHRD established a Millet Garden on campus, inspired by the Punarjeevanam model. This initiative, originally launched by former Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS) assistant wildlife warden P.M. Prabhu, aims to revive traditional millet cultivation among tribal communities. Embracing this concept, the college set up its millet garden with the guidance of former Munnar wildlife warden S.V. Vinod. Tribal leaders from CWS provided hands-on farming lessons to students, leading to the cultivation of 10 varieties of millet across one acre of land.

The success of this initiative has extended beyond the college, with millet seeds being distributed to various institutions through IHRD to promote millet farming culture more widely. Mr. Vinod recalled that the Forest department provided two kilograms of millet seeds to the college, with a single condition: the seeds had to be returned after harvesting. The farming process was a success, and the seeds were indeed returned.

Principal Sujy P. Thelakkad of the College of Applied Science, Marayur, shared that another upcoming initiative involves paddy farming. “We plan to introduce paddy and millet cultivation in half-acre area each on campus this year. The seeds for paddy farming have already been sourced from Mananthavady, and we also intend to grow some traditional paddy varieties,” she said.

For the upcoming academic year, 55 new students have been admitted, all of whom will engage in farming and environmental protection activities with the support of their teachers. The college has also initiated a sandalwood garden this year. “Our goal is to teach students the importance of environmental protection and farming as part of their regular studies,” Ms. Thelakkad said.

With the support of the Haritha Keralam Mission’s ‘Pacha Thuruthu,’ an initiative aimed at creating green islets through local community involvement and biodiversity conservation, the college is actively conserving 27 different tree species on its campus.

