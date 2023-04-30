College donates library to tribal hamlet in Malappuram

April 30, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Anvarul Islam Arabic College at Kuniyil near Areekode has adopted the Karimbu tribal hamlet in Urangattiri grama panchayat. The college donated a library for the educational upliftment of the hamlet on Saturday. District panchayat member N.A. Kareem inaugurated the library. College principal Shakir Babu presided over the function. Ward member Tessy Sunny, Internal Quality Assurance Cell coordinator K.K. Nijad, librarian Ameena Saleekha M., Readers Forum convener P.P.A. Aziz, tribal promoter Priyesh N.C., faculty member Jessy Immanuel, NSS programme officer Abulla Najeeb, and NSS volunteer Jaseem K. spoke. ADVERTISEMENT

