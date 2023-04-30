ADVERTISEMENT

College donates library to tribal hamlet in Malappuram

April 30, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

District panchayat member N.A. Kareem (in dhoti) inaugurating a library donated by Anvarul Islam Arabic College, Kuniyil, to Karimbu tribal hamlet at Urangattiri near Areekode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Anvarul Islam Arabic College at Kuniyil near Areekode has adopted the Karimbu tribal hamlet in Urangattiri grama panchayat.

The college donated a library for the educational upliftment of the hamlet on Saturday. District panchayat member N.A. Kareem inaugurated the library. College principal Shakir Babu presided over the function. Ward member Tessy Sunny, Internal Quality Assurance Cell coordinator K.K. Nijad, librarian Ameena Saleekha M., Readers Forum convener P.P.A. Aziz, tribal promoter Priyesh N.C., faculty member Jessy Immanuel, NSS programme officer Abulla Najeeb, and NSS volunteer Jaseem K. spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US