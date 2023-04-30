HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

College donates library to tribal hamlet in Malappuram

April 30, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
District panchayat member N.A. Kareem (in dhoti) inaugurating a library donated by Anvarul Islam Arabic College, Kuniyil, to Karimbu tribal hamlet at Urangattiri near Areekode on Saturday.

District panchayat member N.A. Kareem (in dhoti) inaugurating a library donated by Anvarul Islam Arabic College, Kuniyil, to Karimbu tribal hamlet at Urangattiri near Areekode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Anvarul Islam Arabic College at Kuniyil near Areekode has adopted the Karimbu tribal hamlet in Urangattiri grama panchayat.

The college donated a library for the educational upliftment of the hamlet on Saturday. District panchayat member N.A. Kareem inaugurated the library. College principal Shakir Babu presided over the function. Ward member Tessy Sunny, Internal Quality Assurance Cell coordinator K.K. Nijad, librarian Ameena Saleekha M., Readers Forum convener P.P.A. Aziz, tribal promoter Priyesh N.C., faculty member Jessy Immanuel, NSS programme officer Abulla Najeeb, and NSS volunteer Jaseem K. spoke.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.