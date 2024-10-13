GIFT a SubscriptionGift
College in Thiruvananthapuram declared first Constitution literature campus in Kerala

Updated - October 13, 2024 09:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Malayinkeezhu Madhavakavi Memorial Government Arts and Science College principal Priya receiving the Preamble to the Constitution from I.B. Satheesh, MLA, at a function recently.



Malayinkeezhu Madhavakavi Memorial Government Arts and Science College, Malayinkeezhu, has been declared the first Constitution literate campus in the State.

The announcement was made by Kattakada MLA I.B. Satheesh at a function held at the college recently.

The event, chaired by Malayinkeezhu grama panchayat president A. Valsalakumari, highlighted the college’s commitment to fostering constitutional awareness among its community. The transformation into the Constitution literate campus was spearheaded by the college’s National Service Scheme (NSS) unit in collaboration with the Institute of Parliamentary Affairs and Kasturba Grameena Library.

NSS volunteers played a pivotal role in educating students, faculty, and non-teaching staff about the Constitution. A significant feature of this initiative is the display of the Preamble to the Constitution in all common areas of the college, reinforcing its importance in daily life.

A Constitution quiz competition was also organised for children from the locality to make them aware about their rights and responsibilities.

Biveesh U.C., Director General of the Institute of Parliamentary Affairs, delivered the keynote address. College principal Priya and grama panchayat vice president S. Suresh Babu also participated.



