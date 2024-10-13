ADVERTISEMENT

College in Thiruvananthapuram declared first Constitution literate campus in Kerala

Updated - October 14, 2024 12:24 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Malayinkeezhu Madhavakavi Memorial Government Arts and Science College Principal Priya receiving the Preamble to the Constitution from I.B. Satheesh, MLA, at a function recently.

Malayinkeezhu Madhavakavi Memorial Government Arts and Science College, Malayinkeezhu, has been declared the first Constitution literate campus in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement was made by Kattakada MLA I.B. Satheesh at a function held at the college recently.

The event, chaired by Malayinkeezhu grama panchayat president A. Valsalakumari, highlighted the college’s commitment to fostering constitutional awareness among its community. The transformation into the Constitution literate campus was spearheaded by the college’s National Service Scheme (NSS) unit in collaboration with the Institute of Parliamentary Affairs and Kasturba Grameena Library.

ADVERTISEMENT

NSS volunteers played a pivotal role in educating students, faculty, and non-teaching staff about the Constitution. A significant feature of this initiative is the display of the Preamble to the Constitution in all common areas of the college, reinforcing its importance in daily life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A Constitution quiz competition was also organised for children from the locality to make them aware about their rights and responsibilities.

Biveesh U.C., Director General of the Institute of Parliamentary Affairs, delivered the keynote address. College Principal Priya and grama panchayat vice president S. Suresh Babu also participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US