College conducts ‘Friday Market’ featuring sale of home-made food

Students attached to the Entrepreneurship Development Club at St. Xaviers’ College, Eranhipalam, conducted ‘Friday Market’, an entrepreneurship model featuring sale of home-made food at the college on Friday. Food Safety Officer A.P. Anu inaugurated the market, which, she said, would help promote entrepreneurship among students, besides ensuring the safety of food items. The food stalls featured around 20 traditional food items. Principal Varghese Mathew said Friday Market would be an inspiration to students to be job providers rather than job seekers, a press release said.


