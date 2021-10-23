College closed after suspected food poisoning

The College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, under the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University was closed on Saturday following suspected food poisoning among students.

As many as 15 students and four cooks of the ladies hostel of the college showed symptoms of food poisoning on Friday morning and they were provided medical treatment, Koshy John, Dean of the college, told The Hindu. They were discharged later.

The hospital authorities asked college to super-chlorinate the water resources to the college and hostels. Hence, the college would remain closed till October 31 but, the classes for postgraduate students would continue as usual, Dr. John said

The health authorities had collected the water samples and the exact source of the poisoning could be ascertained only after the test results, he said.