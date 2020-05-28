College classes from 8.30 a.m.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 May 2020 23:16 IST

Students encouraged to enrol for massive open online courses following class hours

Classes in colleges functioning under the Higher Education Department, including technical education institutions, will be conducted from 8.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. when classes resume on June 1.

A final decision is yet to be taken on retaining the plan as a long-term arrangement, government sources said.

A set of guidelines on resuming academic activities, issued on Thursday, also direct college authorities to encourage students to enrol for massive open online courses (MOOC) following their class hours.

Teachers’ attendance

The government has also relaxed attendance norms for teachers by enabling those who do not reside in the same district where the institution is situated to conduct online classes from their homes until inter-district transport services resume. During the interim period, Principals will be required to ensure the attendance of teachers who live in the same district on a rotational basis.

College authorities will also be required to arrange alternative arrangements for those who cannot access online classes from homes. Such students must be provided facilities to access the sessions from nearby colleges or any other institution.