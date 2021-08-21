College alumni construct house for ex-staffer’s family

Lab instructor at MES College in Malappuram died in February last

The alumni of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at MES College of Engineering, Kuttippuram, displayed an exceptional altruistic zest by raising ₹32 lakh and constructing a house for the family of a lab instructor who died in February this year.

When the department’s old students from 1994 batch joined hands, a solid shelter for the homeless family of M. Gopalan was just a matter of a few months. On the day of Uthradam, department head I. Rahmathunza and the alumni members handed over the key of the new house to Gopalan’s widow.

“It was a great day of fulfilment for the alumni, staff and students of the Mechanical Engineering Department. We felt happy and proud that we could lend a helping hand to the family of a lab instructor who served this department for many years,” said faculty member Padma Kumar.

It was only after Gopalan’s death on February 10, 2021, that his colleagues came to know that his family did not have a house of their own. His death had shattered his family as his son fell into a deep depression and passed away after a few weeks. In March, the alumni started raising the funds needed for a new house.

In less than five months, a cosy house was constructed on a piece of land belonging to his widow at Padinjattumuri near Malappuram.

“The alumni association will deposit the remaining amount in the bank account of Gopalan’s widow. It should help them tide over the crisis they are going through,” said Mr. Padma Kumar.