Collector’s “unilateral” orders spurs confusion in Pothencode

Confusion prevailed in Pothencode and its adjacent areas on Thursday, following an order issued by District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan lifting “additional lockdown measures” that were imposed a few days ago in the wake of a death of a person who was infected with COVID-19.

While the order referred to a set of restrictions that were introduced by the District Collect a day ago, it inadvertently created an impression that the district administration had decided to lift all restrictions that were announced soon after the death of the 68-year old man on Tuesday. Several people took to the streets on hearing news of the order and the region began to witness greater vehicular movement than during the last few days.

Soon, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who has been spearheading the containment measures in the district, intervened to clear the confusion and maintain that the restrictions will remain in place as planned initially.

Following a meeting with the District Collector and other officials, Mr. Surendran told media persons that certain instructions that were issued by Mr. Gopalakrishnan and his subsequent withdrawal of the same paved way for the widespread confusion.

According to the Minister, the Collector had thought it best to ensure that ration outlets remained closed as the other shops in the area. It was proposed to entrust Kudumbasree workers with transporting the essential commodities to the houses of beneficiaries. He later realised the impracticality of the task. “Such problems that could arise when decisions are taken in a unilateral manner. I have asked him to issue further orders only after due consultations,” Mr. Surendran said.

He pointed out that while shops that sold essential commodities in Pothencode and adjacent areas will continue to function from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., ration outlets will be permitted to operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., provided they functioned in accordance with the government guidelines to prevent crowding.

Pointing out that the region continued to be under high alert, Mr. Surendran said that the source of the deceased’s infection remained a mystery. Throat swab samples of his relatives, friends and others known to him were being collected at camps organised in various places.The Minister also criticised the denial of treatment by a private hospital in the city for patients from Pothencode.

While briefing the media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flagged the complaints of the deceased’s family being isolated by others in the region. Calling steps to prevent such tendencies, Mr. Vijayan also cautioned public workers against exposing themselves to the infection while taking part in the containment efforts. (EOM/SBG)