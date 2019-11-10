Collector’s Facebook post on youth’s rare gesture goes viral

It is unlikely to find a District Collector visit the house of a groom after receiving his wedding invitation on social media. But Kasaragod Collector Dr. D. Sajith Babu not only surprised the groom by visiting his home but also made him an instant hero by posting a photo on Facebook.

The Collector, however, had a reason to attend the wedding. The message from Rakesh, the groom, simply read that he was marrying a widow who has a seven-year-old son. Rakesh, 36, is an autorickshaw driver who resides near Chandera here.

The photo of Rakesh and family posted by Dr. Babu on his Facebook page a day after the wedding has become an instant hit. Speaking to The Hindu, the Collector said not many came forward to marry widows. However, Rakesh is different, and it was his first marriage, he added. “I saw the message at 5.30 a.m. on the wedding day, and it just struck me that Rakesh is a wonderful man as he is marrying a woman who had lost her husband and has a child,” he said. The groom’s house is in a remote area, and it took time for Dr. Babu to reach there. “I wondered how Rakesh’s family members would accept the relation. However, they graciously accepted the couple,” he said.

The Collector also came up with statistics in his post where he mentioned that the district has 46,488 women who either have lost their husbands or have been abandoned by them. A majority of them (6,553) are in Kasaragod municipality, it said.