Collector’s directive to impose green protocol

District Collector H.Dinesan has directed local bodies to serve notice on resorts and homestays to adhere to the green protocol to avoid disposable plastic cups and plates.

The directive comes in the wake of a fine of ₹10,000 imposed on a homestay at Wagamon for serving meals on plastic-coated plates.

It had been found that the hotel staff forced the guests to have meals on plastic-quoted plates.

Officials of the Elappara grama panchayat found that the homestay had been functioning illegally.

Elappara grama panchayat secretary P.Shijukumar said the Collector’s order had been received by the panchayat.

He said only six homestays in Wagamon had the licence issued by the grama panchayat. Those functioning illegally would be issued notice and a fine of ₹10,000 imposed if they breached the green protocol for the first time.

A fine of ₹25,000 and ₹50,000 would be imposed in case of repeated offences.

He said the resorts and homestays found repeatedly violating the rules would be shut down.

Illegal

Mr. Shijumon said there were many illegal resorts and homestays in Wagamon and they would be served notices in the first phase.

The Collector had issued an order to form a special squad to collect data on illegal institutions, hotels, and resorts in the local body limits.

The secretary of the respective grama panchayat should give a report before February 15.