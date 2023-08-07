Collectorate explosion case: accused go berserk

August 07, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOLLAM

Four persons accused in the Kollam Collectorate explosion case went berserk at the District and Sessions Court here on Monday when they were produced for trial.

The accused, who were brought to the district from the Kadappa jail in Andhra Pradesh, smashed the window glasses of the court with their handcuffs. According to the police, they refused to move despite completing court proceedings and turned violent after demanding to see the judge. They were immediately removed from the court premises by the law enforcers. They have been shifted to the Poojappura jail in Thiruvananthapuram and will be brought back to Kollam on Tuesday. The explosion at the Kollam civil station took place on June 15, 2016 and the accused were arrested by the National Investigation Agency in 2017. Identified as Abbas Ali, Karim Raja, Dawood Sulaiman, and Shamshudeen, all the four were reportedly part of ‘Base Movement’. They had used an improvised explosive device (IED) that was detonated with the help of a time device.

The IED was planted inside an unused jeep of the Labour department that was parked near the munsiff court. A person had sustained serious injuries in the incident.

