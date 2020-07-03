Collector warns NRIs of legal action

Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla said on Friday that legal action would be taken against those Non Residents Indians (NRIs) who returned to the district without registering in the COVID-19
Jagratha portal.
It was noticed that some NRI returnees who had landed in Kozhikode and Kannur airports had failed to register themselves in the portal, Ms. Abdulla said.
The district administration was preparing a list of such persons and legal measures would be initiated against them.
People who returned from other States could enter Kerala without any pass, but they too should register their names in the portal in order to enable the Health department to collect their details, she said.
As many as 32,575 persons had entered the State through the facilitation centre at Muthanga on the Kerala-Karnataka border till now, including 546 persons on Friday, Ms. Abdulla said.
