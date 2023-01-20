ADVERTISEMENT

Collector wants vehicles transporting waste to be registered

January 20, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The District Collector has called for proper registration to be carried out before vehicles are used for transporting waste.

As many as 13 local bodies in the district are using the services of private agencies for collecting and transporting waste. The Collector has also directed that a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (N0C) from the Pollution Control Board be made mandatory for such agencies. He issued directions to this effect to the officials concerned at a district-level review meeting on Friday regarding the tracking of the vehicles used for transporting waste.

The local bodies and the Clean Kerala company have been asked to ensure that only vehicles with GPS facility are used for waste transportation. A nodal officer should be appointed in all local bodies to track these vehicles to ensure that the vehicles are reaching the waste treatment or disposal facility.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US