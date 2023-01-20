Collector wants vehicles transporting waste to be registered

January 20, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The District Collector has called for proper registration to be carried out before vehicles are used for transporting waste.

As many as 13 local bodies in the district are using the services of private agencies for collecting and transporting waste. The Collector has also directed that a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (N0C) from the Pollution Control Board be made mandatory for such agencies. He issued directions to this effect to the officials concerned at a district-level review meeting on Friday regarding the tracking of the vehicles used for transporting waste.

The local bodies and the Clean Kerala company have been asked to ensure that only vehicles with GPS facility are used for waste transportation. A nodal officer should be appointed in all local bodies to track these vehicles to ensure that the vehicles are reaching the waste treatment or disposal facility.