Collector to open renovated billboards at Wayanad gate on May 15

Updated - May 14, 2024 08:38 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 08:37 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj will open renovated billboards at the Wayanad gate, Lakkidi, at 9.30 a.m. on May 15 (Wednesday).

The renovation works have been completed at a cost of ₹10 lakhs by using CSR funds, under the Wayanad Initiative for Future Impact project of the Wayanad district administration.

As many as 10 billboards of major tourism attractions in the district such as destinations with historical importance and wildlife have been set up on the entrance as a part of the project.

Kerala / public works & infrastructure / tourism

