Collector to meet party representatives today

A meeting of the representatives of political parties in the district in connection with the forthcoming civic body polls will be held at the collectorate conference hall here at 3.30 p.m. on Thursday.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla will preside over the function. Each representative can attend the programme by following the COVID-19 protocol, Ms. Abdulla said.

