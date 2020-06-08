Collector to hold online adalat

District Collector Navjot Khosa will conduct an online complaint redressal adalat on June 11.
The adalat will consider complaints and grievances from people residing in Varkala taluk limits.
Those wishing to present complaints have been requested to submit them from the Akshaya centres at Thumbode, Moothala, Maithanam, Punnamoodu, Puthenchantha, Kallambalam, Chennankode, Pullanicode, Karavaram and Edava.
The complainants will be allotted time slots to interact with the District Collector.
The interaction will be held through videoconferencing from the respective Akshaya centres during the adalat.
