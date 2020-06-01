Kerala

Collector to file report on delay in subway construction

The Thrissur District Collector will file a report to the court on the inordinate delay on the part of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in completing the construction of a subway on the national highway at Chalakudy.

The deadline for completing the work was May 31. Moreover, it has been suspended for the time being. The Collector will submit a report to the government too after reviewing the current situation.

Work on the subway project was taken up as part of removing the signal system on the Chalakudy-Mala road.

After converting the road into four-lane, accidents were frequent at the junction.

The contracting firm said work on the subway would resume in 15 days.

Meanwhile, Benny Behannan, MP, said the Congress would launch a protest if the company failed to resume work immediately.

