Collector to file report on delay in subway construction

The Thrissur District Collector will file a report to the court on the inordinate delay on the part of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in completing the construction of a subway on the national highway at Chalakudy.
The deadline for completing the work was May 31. Moreover, it has been suspended for the time being. The Collector will submit a report to the government too after reviewing the current situation.
Work on the subway project was taken up as part of removing the signal system on the Chalakudy-Mala road.
After converting the road into four-lane, accidents were frequent at the junction.
The contracting firm said work on the subway would resume in 15 days.
Meanwhile, Benny Behannan, MP, said the Congress would launch a protest if the company failed to resume work immediately.
