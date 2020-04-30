Collector tests negative

District Collector, Kasaragod, D. Sajith Babu, has tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said he was advised to be under observation after he was interviewed by a journalist who later tested positive for the virus.

Ashok Yadav, Vijay Sakhare, Inspector Generals of Police, and Manjeswaram MLA A.C. Kamarudheen too have been constrained to quarantine themselves after they came into contact with the mediaperson.

District Surveillance Officer A.T. Manoj said Mr. Kamarudheen and Mr. Sakhare, who had interacted with the mediaperson on April 18, were in the low risk category as the mandatory 14-day observation period was nearly over and they had not shown any symptoms so far. They had been instructed not to attend any public programmes, he added.

Mr. Sakhare, however, decided to be in self-quarantine, taking into consideration the safety of others. The officer is now deputed in Kannur, which has seen a huge increase in the COVID-19 cases in the State.