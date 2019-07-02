Collector takes charge

B. Abdul Nasar assumed charge as the 47th District Collector of Kollam on Monday.

A 2012 batch IAS officer, he has been working as Housing Commissioner and replaces S. Karthikeyan.

From growing up in an orphanage following his father’s untimely demise to funding his studies by working part-time, Mr. Nasar is an inspiration for many as he had braved many odds to become successful in life. He had previously served as Entrance Commissioner; Housing Board secretary; director of NCERT, Nirmithi Kendra, and Land Information Project; and the MD of Kerala Housing Finance Corporation. A native of Thalassery, Mr. Nazar is a postgraduate in English literature and also holds BEd and MSW.