Collector submits revised list of encroachments in Idukki

October 21, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - IDUKKI

District Collector Sheeba George has submitted a revised list of encroachments in Idukki before the Kerala High Court on October 16.

The 336 encroachments have been divided into six categories. The list also includes 28 evicted cases.

There are 26 cases under Kerala Land Conservancy Act, 105 cases under court consideration, 54 cases in which stop memo has been issued, three cases under consideration of the Idukki District Collector, four cases under consideration of the Devikulam Sub-Collector, 75 cases in which Revenue department action is pending, and 11 cases awaiting survey and boundary-marking process.

“The list that was submitted earlier had duplication of cases and in some cases land was already under the possession of the government. The new list will provide a clear picture of the encroachments and Revenue department-level action in Idukki,” a revenue department source said.

The government in September last week formed a task force to oversee the eviction of encroachments in Munnar and other parts of the district.

According to the order, the Idukki Collector would lead the task force that comprised a Sub-Collector, revenue divisional officer, and a cardamom assistant commissioner.

The sources said the Idukki Sub-Collector and the assistant cardamom settlement officer, Kumily, would lead the eviction of encroachments in Udumbanchola and Devikulam taluks. The Devikulam Sub-Collector would supervise the task force. The District Collector, and the team under her, would monitor the activities.

The sources said the task force would evict more encroachments in the district soon.

The task force had on Thursday evicted encroachments in 229.76 acres in Devikulam and Udumbanchola taluks. Officials took over 224.21 acres and buildings at Anaviratty village in Devikulam and 5.55 acres at Chinnakkanal in Udumbanchola.

However, the Communist Party of India voiced support to the eviction drive while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district leadership aired its displeasure at the process.

