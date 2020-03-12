Kerala

Collector stops CITU meet midway

Guidelines adhered to, say organisers

Even as public functions and celebrations have been cancelled in the wake of COVID-19, the CITU held its district general council meet here on Thursday. The meeting was held at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall. As the news spread, the Chief Minister intervened and the District Collector asked the organisers to stop the meeting. The organisers claimed that the meeting had been organised by maintaining all guidelines issued by the Health Department. Sanitisers and masks were provided at the registration counter. Members were allowed to enter the hall only after using the sanitisers. Health experts were present at the venue, they said.

150-odd people

More than 150 people participated in the meeting. “The meeting shows stubbornness of the CITU. They think they can do anything and that they are above restrictions,” Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said. The BJP also condemned the meeting and sought legal action against the organisers.

