Collector seeks report on riverbank protection

February 13, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Taking into account the concerns raised by the people living on the banks of the Meeanchil river, the Kottayam District Collector on Monday directed the Major Irrigation department to submit a report on the protection measures to be taken to avoid soil erosion along the riverbanks following the river restoration works.

Since the work needs to be completed before the monsoon season, a final decision will be taken on the matter within a week. “ Taking into account the concerns raised by people residing near the river banks, it was decided to fix a 10 meter wide buffer zone from the banks and construct a retaining wall to ensure safety of houses there. The Major Irrigation department has been directed to submit a report on the availability of funds in this regard within two days,” said an official.

In view of the raging protests, the Collector is also scheduled to visit the river banks at Pichakasserimali near Parampuzha. The authorities, meanwhile, appear least perturbed by the concerns raised by environmentalists regarding the destruction of riparian biodiversity.

“Despite pointing out that all the norms mentioned in the District Collector’s order were being violated blatantly in the cover of river restoration, there was no response from the authorities concerned during the meeting,” said a source.

The widening and deepening of Meenachil river, which was initiated as part of the Meenachil- Meenanthara – Kodoor river relinking project, was suspended on Thursday following stiff resistance from local people and environmental activists at Pichakasserimali.

According to local people, the widening work would put nearly 25 families living on the bank of the river in danger. They said the widening work would lead to soil erosion on the banks which would eventually affect the houses.

The river restoration work stipulates removal of mud and soil deposited on the river bed from Poovathumood to Peroor. An amount of ₹50 lakh was allocated for the widening and deepening of the river in this phase.