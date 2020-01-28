Collector scotches rumours over NPR

District Collector Jafar Malik said here on Monday that rumours that activities for rolling out the National Population Register had begun in the district were false.
He said only activities in connection with the decennial census were going on in the district. He warned that action would be taken against those responsible for a misleading letter about NPR that had been sent from the Manjeri Municipality to schools in the region. The State government had made it clear that it would not implement NPR in the State. Clear directions in this regard had been issued to all the field officers, he said.
