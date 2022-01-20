Collector revokes order on curbs in Kasaragod

Kasaragod District Collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand has revoked the order on restrictions imposed on the district in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases.

The decision to revoke the order, which she issued on Thursday, was taken after the State-level COVID review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided that restrictions should be imposed on districts based on the number of hospital admissions and not on the basis of the test positivity rate (TPR).

Meanwhile, the decision to lift restrictions came as a huge relief for the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which had scheduled its district meet at Madikai, where the TPR was 67.5%, on Friday.

However, N.A. Nellikunnu, MLA, said there was a general opinion among people that the government would impose tight restrictions only once the CPI(M) party conferences were over. The decision of the Collector to lift the restrictions would only strengthen this opinion, he said.