Collector reviews demolition of Kapico resort on Vembanad Lake

February 24, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court directed the authorities to complete the demolition of the resort by March 28, 2023 or face contempt proceedings

The Hindu Bureau

A team led by District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja on Friday visited Nediyathuruthu island on Vembanad Lake to review the progress of the demolition of the illegally constructed villas of Kapico Resorts Pvt. Ltd there.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court directed the authorities to complete the demolition of the resort by March 28, 2023. The apex court threatened to initiate contempt proceedings against the Chief Secretary if the government failed to comply with the deadline.

People entrusted with the demolition promised the officials that the process would be completed by March 20.

Officials said that of the 54 villas, 34 had been pulled down so far. Another seven villas have been partially razed. The demolition of the rest 13 villas and the main block is expected to begin soon.

Meanwhile, the removal of debris from the site is expected to begin on March 1.

The demolition of the resort began in September last year, 32 months after the Supreme Court ordered razing of the high-end resort citing that the constructions on the backwater island in Panavally grama panchayat in Alappuzha violated coastal and environmental regulations.

