Collector promises to kick a ball with children’s home residents

District Collector Geromic George being welcomed at the valedictory of the two-day Onam celebrations at Government Children’s Home, Poojappura.

District Collector Geromic George has promised a football match to the young residents of Government Children’s Home, Poojappura, here.

At an interaction with the children at the valedictory of the two-day Onam celebrations at the home here on Saturday, the Collector challenged them to a football match once an artificial turf got ready on the premises.

Mr. George was on his first visit to the children’s home after assuming charge as District Collector last month. The home has 37 residents at present.

“I too play football. I will come and play with you once the football turf gets ready. I will organise a few other children so we can play as a team. Let’s take this as a challenge,” he said.

With a quality artificial turf and other facilities such as a gallery, they would be able to play football anytime, rain or shine, he said. He even asked the children how many of them played football and their favourite players.

The Collector promised full support for the turf project, including the cutting of a tree that was required for the project to go ahead.

The brief interaction was not just about play though. Asked by a Plus Two student about the possibility of temporary government jobs since they would have to leave the children’s home when they turn 18, the Collector urged them not to set the bar low for themselves. While it was natural to wish for a temporary job as soon as one became an adult, improving their qualifications by studying in a college or university would land them a better job in future, he pointed out.

To continue their education, they could stay in an ‘After Care’ home after they turned 18 as the government would bear the expenses for their hostel stay and other college expenses. “Once you study hard, you can aspire not only for a government job but also enter any other sector you desire,” he said hinting at the career possibilities ahead of the students.

He would try his best to meet any requirements the children had, he added.

Mr. George gave away prizes to the winners of arts and sports competitions held as part of the Onam celebrations. Games such as musical chair, tug-of-war, and stamping-on-balloon were held for the children. An Athapookalam was made, a swing put up, and a feast cooked for the children at the home as part of the celebrations.

District Women and Child Development Officer Sabeena Beegam S., District Child Protection Officer, home superintendent Sheeja C.H., and other employees of the Women and Child Development Department were present at the function.