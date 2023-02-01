HamberMenu
Collector orders temporary shifting of ration shop at Panniyar

₹3 cr. to be allocated from Idukki Package to check entry of wild elephants into human habitations in Santhanpara, Chinnakkanal

February 01, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Idukki District Collector Sheeba George addressing a special meeting at Santhanpara in Idukki on Wednesday.

Idukki District Collector Sheeba George addressing a special meeting at Santhanpara in Idukki on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector Sheeba George has directed the district civil supplies officials to temporarily shift the ration shop at Panniyar in Santhanpara grama panchayat that was destroyed by a rogue tusker, Arikompan, four times within a month to a post office building.

At a special meeting called by the Collector at Santhanpara on Wednesday, she directed the Harrisons Malayalam Limited (HML) officials to decide on the construction of a new building for the ration shop at Panniyar.

At the meeting, Ms. George said the district administration would allocate ₹3 crore from the Idukki Package to check the entry of wild elephants into human habitations in Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal grama panchayats.

Hanging solar fencing

The Forest department officials said they would speed up the work on hanging solar fencing in the Chinnakkanal region.

Munnar Assistant Conservator of Forests Shantri Tom, Idukki district panchayat vice- president Ushakumari Mohankumar, Santhanpara panchayat president Liju Varghese, District Supply Officer K.P. Anikumar, Taluk Supply Officer A.C. Ravikumar and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress Idukki district committee launched an indefinite hunger protest at Poopara in Idukki, demanding a lasting solution to man-elephant conflict in Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal grama panchayats in Munnar. According to the Youth Congress, its Idukki district president K.S. Arun began the hunger protest on Tuesday evening. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice president V.P. Sajeendran inaugurated the second-day of the hunger protest on Wednesday. District Congress Committee (DCC) president C.P. Mathew and former DCC president Ibrahimkutty Kallar attended the meeting.

